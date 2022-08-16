Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 812.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 744 ($8.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,444.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 715.72. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

