DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,936.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068020 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,385,811,641 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

