Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KODK shares. TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.7 %

About Eastman Kodak

KODK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,687. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 4.44.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

