Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on KODK shares. TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.7 %
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.