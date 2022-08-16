Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,192. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

