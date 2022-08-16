eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

