El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
