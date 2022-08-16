El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $4.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

