Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $196,936.62 and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elamachain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004230 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068620 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.