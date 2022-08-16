Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.39

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 141351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

