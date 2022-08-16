Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $99,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 1,564,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

