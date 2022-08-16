Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

EPWDF stock remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Monday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

