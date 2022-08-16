Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after buying an additional 73,713 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock valued at $355,901,728. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

LLY stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.56. 42,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

