Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 299,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.