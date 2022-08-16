Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Embecta Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Embecta stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. 415,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56. Embecta has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embecta Company Profile

EMBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

