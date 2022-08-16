Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$68.99 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.64.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 258,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Emera has a 52-week low of C$56.87 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.25. The firm has a market cap of C$16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26.

Emera Company Profile

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.