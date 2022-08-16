Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,151.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $941,071.60 and approximately $8,151.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00048082 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,709,829 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

