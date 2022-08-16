Empiric Student Property plc (ESP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63 on September 2nd

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 97.98 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 80.10 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,950.00.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.27).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also

