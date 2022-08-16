Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.4 days.
Enagas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Enagas has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $23.73.
About Enagas
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enagas (ENGGF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.