Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.4 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Enagas has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

