Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $22.93 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and $209,458.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00115416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00253139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,440,119 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

