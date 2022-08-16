Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Energizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 455,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,099. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 558,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $18,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

