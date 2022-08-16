Eneti Inc. (NETI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.