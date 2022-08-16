Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $599.73 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $599.73 million and $56.26 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

