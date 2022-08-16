Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 587,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,284. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

