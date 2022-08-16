Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 20,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

