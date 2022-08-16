EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 0.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,550. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

