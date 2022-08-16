EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,311 shares of company stock valued at $21,701,744. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.49. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,313. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.