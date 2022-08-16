EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.99. 74,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

