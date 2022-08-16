EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 960 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 58,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

