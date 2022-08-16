EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. 626,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $471.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

