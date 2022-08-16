EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 143,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

