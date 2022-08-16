EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 238,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

