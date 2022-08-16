Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 11750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,017.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 106,232 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 106,133 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

