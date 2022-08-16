Eric Schoen Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of SAVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 942,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $123.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
