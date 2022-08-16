EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $117,949.23 and approximately $217.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00068666 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars.

