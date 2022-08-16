EvenCoin One Day Volume Reaches $94,610.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $22,477.50 and $94,610.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00487641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.39 or 0.01881425 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001869 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

