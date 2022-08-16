Evercore ISI Boosts TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $6.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $491.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.71.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 156,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 445,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

