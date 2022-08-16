Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,206. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $281.84.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

