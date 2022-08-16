EverRise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

EverRise (RISE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $405,704.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039688 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

