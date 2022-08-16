Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 145,739 UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 145,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPAR stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

