Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 145,739 UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 145,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of UPAR stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (UPAR)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.