Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

