Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

