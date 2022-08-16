Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

