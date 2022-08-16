Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

