Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $233,995.64 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

