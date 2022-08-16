Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 802,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,886. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

