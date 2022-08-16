Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,156.00.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

