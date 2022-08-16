Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
