Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 566,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,579. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.