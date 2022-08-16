Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

