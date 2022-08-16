EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.62

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 380757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in EZCORP by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 38.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 61.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

