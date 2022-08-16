F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $85,975.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FFIV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,501. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

