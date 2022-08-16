Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.71, but opened at $111.61. Fabrinet shares last traded at $112.45, with a volume of 2,254 shares.

The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.